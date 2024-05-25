Deal with the drug peddlers with an iron hand: Revanth tells officials

Stating that Telangana should be made a drug-free State, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked the officials not to spare even the celebrities or the influential to send a strong message to society.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the drug menace issue with senior officials at the Police Command Control Centre and the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau, said that severe action should be taken against drug peddlers and people should fear the TANCB.

Deal with the drug peddlers with an iron hand and the government was ready to provide all the facilities and wherewithal to contain the drugs, he told the officials and added that the TGNAB should be an example for other States.

Mr. Revanth Reddy asked the officials to initiate strict measures such that those trying to live on a supply of ganja and other drugs should start fearing the police. He asked them to conduct special drives in suspected areas, keep a strict vigil at the border and break the supply chain of ganja and drugs. Measures should be taken to make them feel threatened, he said.

The CM also inquired about the details of the narcotics drugs’ officials in the review of the progress in the eradication of ganja and drugs. He advised them to constitute the anti-drug teams immediately.