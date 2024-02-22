GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DCA officials raid clinics run by ‘RMPs’

February 22, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) carried out raids on Tuesday targeting individuals falsely presenting themselves as qualified medical practitioners.

The operations focused on the clinics of Md. Ismail in Khammam district and G. Nageshwar Rao in Sangareddy district.

During the raids, the DCA officials confiscated 150 different varieties of medicines amounting to ₹ 2.3 lakh.

Both individuals, identified themselves as Rural Medical Practitioners (RMPs), were found practising medicine without the requisite qualifications. The inspections at their respective premises revealed significant quantities of diverse medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, anti-hypertensives, and more, all stored without the necessary drug licence. Additionally, higher generation ‘antibiotic injections’ were identified at the clinics during the course of the raids, according to a release.

