GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

DCA cracks down on misleading ayurvedic medicine, seizes stocks

Published - May 26, 2024 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) have identified certain medicines in the market with misleading claims on their labels, suggesting they can treat ‘kidney stones’ and “rheumatism.” These claims violate the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

During a special drive on May 25 aimed at detecting medicines with misleading and objectionable advertisements, DCA officials discovered these medicines. In Jagtial, the Drugs Inspector detected StoneLock Syrup, an Ayurvedic medicine manufactured by Lewib Healthcare based in Panchkula, Haryana. The product’s label falsely claimed it treats ‘kidney stones.’ Stocks of the medicine were seized during a raid at a medical shop in Jagtial.

In Adilabad, the Drugs Inspector found ‘Rheuam Liniment’, an Ayurvedic medicine manufactured by Maheshwari Pharmaceuticals based in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The product’s label falsely claimed it treats ‘rheumatism’. Stocks of the medicine were seized during a raid at a medical shop in Adilabad.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / medicine / health / violation of law / generic drugs

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.