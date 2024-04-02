Cyber Crime Police Station inaugurated in Warangal

April 02, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - WARANGAL

Commissioner of Warangal Police (CP) Ambar Kishor Jha inaugurated the newly established Cyber Crime Police Station on the premises of Warangal Police Commissionerate headquarters in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

“In response to the escalating cyber crimes, the State police department has taken proactive measures by establishing six new cyber crime police stations across Telangana under the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau. Among these initiatives, the Cyber Crime Police Station in the Warangal Police Commissionerate has been established,” he said after inaugurating the exclusive facility. Underscoring the importance of public awareness to check this growing menace, Mr. Jha urged citizens to remain vigilant against cyber threats, refrain from sharing personal information with unknown parties, and avoid clicking on suspicious links.

Report cyber frauds at toll-free number 1930

With the establishment of the exclusive Cyber Crime Police Station in the Warangal Police Commissionerate, victims of cyber crimes within the jurisdiction were encouraged to file complaints at the newly designated facility. The CP urged the people affected by cyber fraud to report the incidents by calling the toll-free number 1930. During the ceremony, police personnel designated as ‘cyber warriors’ received cell phones and SIM cards from the CP.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) Ravinder and Abdul Bari, trainee IPS Officers Ankit and Shubhannag, along with Additional DCPs Ravi, Sanjeev, and Suresh Kumar, ACP Vijaykumar, and Inspector Ravikumar of the Cyber Crime Police Station attended the ceremony.