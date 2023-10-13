HamberMenu
CSI Medak Diocese to hold prayer meeting for peace of Israel on October 14

October 13, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In the spirit of compassion and unwavering faith, the Medak Diocese of the Church of South India (CSI) is coming together to hold prayers for the Peace of Israel on Saturday.

The prayer meeting will be led by CSI moderator’s commissary K. Padma Rao, Bishop in Medak Diocese. Synod treasurer Vimal Sukumar and others will attend the prayers at Diocesan office in the city. All the 150 churches under CSI Medak Diocese will also hold prayers during the mass on Sunday.

“The city of Jerusalem, known for its historical and spiritual importance to various faiths, stands as a symbol of hope, unity and peace. We, as followers of Christ, are deeply committed to praying for the peace and well-being of Israel and all its inhabitants,” according to a release issued by D. Sudesh Kumar, in-charge of the communication department of the CSI Medak Diocese.

The prayer meeting will include intercessory prayers, scripture readings, hymns and messages emphasising their commitment to the cessation of human suffering.

