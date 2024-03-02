GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CS calls for stringent action against those indulging in irregularities in Inter, class 10 exams 

Santhi Kumari holds video conference with collectors and SPs on the conduct of exams 

March 02, 2024 04:43 am | Updated 04:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has said that the Telangana government will firmly deal with those found guilty of irregularities in the ongoing Intermediate examinations, irrespective of their position.

The government would not tolerate any activity that would impact the future of lakhs of students. Several teachers who attempted to leak the question paper in Kamareddy district had been arrested and criminal cases were registered against them, she said.

The Chief Secretary held a video conference with district collectors, superintendents of police and other senior officials to review the conduct of Intermediate and class 10 exams on Friday. As many as 9.8 lakh students are appearing for the Intermediate first and second year examinations at 1,521 centres spread across the State. The government has prohibited the staff, including senior officials, from carrying their mobile phones into the exam centres.

Elaborate arrangements should be made at all the exam centres as the government was committed to conduct the exams in a transparent and smooth manner. The district collectors were directed to prepare plans accordingly. They were instructed to review the conduct of the exam on a daily basis, holding meetings after its completion. Steps should also be initiated against those spreading rumours on the conduct of the examinations on social media.

With the class 10 exams slated to start immediately after Inter exams, similar steps should be taken to ensure smooth conduct of the process. DGP Ravi Gupta and senior officials participated in the video conference.

