Intermediate public exams begin

February 28, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination (BIE) began the Intermediate Public Examination, on Wednesday, with the second language paper for first-year students.

As per the draw of lots, at around 6 a.m., ‘Set A’ question paper was selected for the eight languages — Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French, Marathi, and Kannada. In all, 5,07,754 students registered for the examination. However, the number of candidates present during the examination on Wednesday was 4,88,113. A total of 19,641 students (3.86%) remained absent.

It was also reported that the officials recorded three students as resorting to malpractice during the examination. One each from Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Jangaon. According to a report from the exam observers in the districts of Nalgonda, Medak, Jangaon, Nagarkurnool and Ranga Reddy, the first day of the examinations was peaceful and no untoward incidents were recorded.

While education officials did not record details of the latecomers, the local police, in an incident at Padma Nagar colony of Jeedimetla in Hyderabad, said that two students who reached the examination centre a few minutes past 9 a.m. were not allowed. Similar incidents were reported from Patancheru, Vikarabad, and Jagtial.