CPI (Maoist) member surrenders before Karimnagar police

May 12, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The banned CPI (Maoist) District Committee Member (Press in-charge of Telangana State Committee) Nerella Jyothi alias Jyothakka, 38, carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh on her head, surrendered before Karimnagar Police Commissioner L. Subbarayudu here on Friday.

She hails from Shivangulapalli village in Konaraopet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district.

Attracted by revolutionary songs, Ms. Jyothi had joined the outlawed outfit while studying Intermediate second year in Government Junior College in Sircilla in 2004, police said.

She worked in Sircilla area for a few days and moved to Mangi dalam of Adilabad district following the Manala encounter.

After the Karrigutta encounter in 2011, she subsequently moved to Odisha along with Jampanna and worked as a member of the “press committee” of the banned outfit.

She worked in the outlawed organisation in various ranks over the last 19 years.

Police said she parted ways with the CPI (Maoist) party disillusioned with “hollow” Maoist ideology and “discrimination” towards women cadres.

According to the police, she joined the mainstream motivated by the Telangana government’s development works, its rehabilitation policy for surrendered Maoists and the police department’s “Operation Cheyutha” campaign aimed at ensuring surrender of underground Maoist cadres through their family members.