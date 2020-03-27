COVID-19 control room at Bhadradri police HQ

A 24X7 control room has been set up in the district police headquarters in Kothagudem to meet any exigency during the lockdown period till April 14 as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

People can contact the control room on 08744 244900 in case of any medical emergency or matters related to difficulties, if any, in accessing essential services and commodities, for help.

The district administration has already opened a control room in the Collectorate in Kothagudem to keep a close tab on the movement of persons with foreign travel history including those who had been home quarantined in the district.

The control room can be reached on 08744 241950 and 9392305104 or 9392307840.

A massive sanitation drive is underway in Kothagudem and elsewhere in the district to spray disinfectant solution as a precautionary measure to check the spread of COVID-19.

The district has reported a total of four COVID-19 positive cases till date. A police officer of the rank of DSP and his 23-year-old son, who returned from abroad more than a fortnight ago, are among those who tested positive for coronavirus infection in the predominantly tribal populated district.

It figured in the list of 80 coronavirus-hit districts across the country announced by the Central government five days ago.