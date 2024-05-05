GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Couple running realty firm held for cheating people

May 05, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A couple running a realty firm called ‘VBJ Capstone Builders Private Limited’ were arrested by the Central Crime Station of Hyderabad police for defrauding people to the tune of ₹12.35 crore since 2019. 

Officials said that Kandula Venkata Prasad Guptha and his wife Kandula Anuradha Guptha made false promises to people and were selling open plots in Kapra village through fabricated documents “They collected ₹12.35 crore from more than 15 victims since 2019. Venkata Prasad was previously involved in six cases since 2022,” said the police.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.