Couple running realty firm held for cheating people

A couple running a realty firm called ‘VBJ Capstone Builders Private Limited’ were arrested by the Central Crime Station of Hyderabad police for defrauding people to the tune of ₹12.35 crore since 2019.

Officials said that Kandula Venkata Prasad Guptha and his wife Kandula Anuradha Guptha made false promises to people and were selling open plots in Kapra village through fabricated documents “They collected ₹12.35 crore from more than 15 victims since 2019. Venkata Prasad was previously involved in six cases since 2022,” said the police.