Convention on applied mechanics inaugurated at GITAM

The three-day 65th Congress of the Indian Society of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ISTAM-2020) was inaugurated at GITAM on Wednesday. It is being organised by the Department of Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering of GITAM in association with IIT Kharagpur.

Prof. K. Marithi Prasad, convenor, in his opening remarks, highlighted the importance of the first ISTAM online International Conference on Applied Mechanics. “Computing is going to shape engineering. There is the enormous impact of computing, Artificial Intelligence and such things. We have a very bright future ahead of us and a huge amount of technology in future which is going to help all aspects of engineering,” opined Prof. Rajat Moona, Director, Indian Institute of Technology-Bhilai and chief guest. He released the souvenir and delivered a technical session on ‘high-performance computing by using mechanics’.

G.P. Raja Sekhar, president, ISTAM briefly explained the evolution of ISTAM and its role in nurturing the young minds to achieve specific targets.

M. Sri Bharat, president, GITAM chairing the online inaugural session, explained briefly about GITAM and expressed his keen interest to take up joint research projects.

Prof. N. Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, Hyderabad said that without mathematics there is no engineering and without engineering, there is no mechanical engineering. He shared his experience on how applied mechanics helps to sole the real-time problem.