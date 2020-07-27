Constable suspended for ‘misbehaving’ with visitor

A police head constable attached to the Nakrekal police station was suspended on Sunday, allegedly for misbehaving with an aggrieved woman visitor whom he had promised to help.

According to information, the woman was reportedly being harassed by her husband, and she had requested intervention of the Nakrekal police. But head constable Raghu was alleged to have repeatedly called her, seeking certain favours. The victim then approached a local leader with the evidence for redress, after which electronic media broke the story on Sunday.

Nalgonda SP A.V. Ranganath released a statement that a preliminary inquiry into the issue was completed, and the said officer was placed under suspension with immediate effect.

“Addl. SP Narmada will take up a full inquiry. If the aggrieved woman is willing to file a case, we will open a criminal case against HC Raghu too,” he said.

The department was providing the best services possible to people and strictest action would be initiated to ensure that such incidents did not recur, Mr. Ranganath said.