Congress leader Hanumantha Rao dismisses Modi’s allegations against Rahul Gandhi

Congress senior leader and former MP (Rajya Sabha) V. Hanumantha Rao expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc would come to power at the Centre and dismissed allegations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to the media at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday, Mr. Rao stated that Rahul Gandhi had not fled anywhere as he is a brave man. Refuting Mr. Modi’s comments, he said that Mr. Gandhi had conducted the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to understand the problems faced by the people of the country. He exuded confidence that Mr. Gandhi would win the Rae Bareli MP seat and that the INDIA bloc would form the government at the Centre. He also asserted that Congress would also win the Amethi seat.

Mr. Rao accused Mr. Modi of betraying the farmers. Meanwhile, he urged party workers and the public to pay glowing tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary on May 21.