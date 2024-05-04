Congress got Krishna and Godavari waters to Hyderabad: Revanth

May 04, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Hyderabad

Congress brought Krishna and Godavari waters to Hyderabad and taking care of its water needs for the future, said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a street-corner meeting at Musheerabad on Saturday night, he said that all the best of infrastructure created in Hyderabad, including Metro Rail and ORR, were during the Congress regimes. “People should realise how Congress doesn’t boast like other parties that did little but claim a lot,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Congress should win in the city if the Metro Rail extension has to be completed smoothly from LB Nagar to Nagole, LB Nagar to Hayantnagar and LB Nagar-Owaisi Hospital-Chandrayangutta-Airport stretch. He said that Congress was committed to Metro extension till BHEL and Financial District. The Musi Riverfront would be developed at ₹50,000 crore and present a new face of Hyderabad to the world, he added.

Seeking votes for Congress candidate Danam Nagender, he said that he would take responsibility of ensuring that Mr. Nagender was made the Union Minister if he wins from Secunderabad as the INDIA Alliance was bound to come to power.

Mr. Reddy also said that the Congress government in Telangana had fulfilled five promises within 100 days of coming to power. So far, women have travelled 36 crore times free in buses while they were also getting gas cylinders for ₹500 and 200 units of free electricity. Health insurance was increased to ₹10 lakh under the Aarogyasri and yet “BRS’ K.T. Rama Rao is blind to all these welfare measures”.

The CM said that BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao was on the roads after 10 years due to the “shock given by people”. After avoiding people for 10 years, he is now desperate to meet people. He said that the Assembly win was the semi-final and Congress would win the finals by defeating the BJP on May 13.