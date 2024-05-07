Congress emotionally splitting people on caste basis, says Tamilisai

May 07, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan , on Tuesday accused the Congress party and its allies of emotionally splitting people on the basis of caste after doing the same in the name of religion earlier.

Addressing a press conference from the BJP State office, she said the electoral fight is primarily with the Congress party in most places and the BRS party in some places, but wanted Telangana to benefit more from the Central government schemes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the State 22 times focussing on development and has considered it as the ‘gateway to south India’, she said.

Dr. Tamilisai said that the BRS lost power as it was not implementing its own schemes and people have given a clear mandate. “K. Chandrasekhar Rao was an absentee Chief Minister but he is now touring the State. He did not respect the Governor’s office, did not meet me for two years and no protocol was followed. What will a person who did not have respect for the Constitutional office have towards the people?,” she asked.

The Congress too came to power making false promises and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is still to explain where he will get funds for implementing them as it would take the budget of five States. She also decried the false propaganda about reservations being removed if the BJP returns to power and asserted that Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah cannot be called only ‘Gujarati’ leaders as they are national leaders now.

The former Governor, who had contested from Chennai Parliamentary constituency, said she was happy to be back among people and both here and in Tamil Nadu, she was affectionately called akka (sister).