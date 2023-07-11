Congress counters the row over free power saying BRS is frustrated

July 11, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress has described IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s call for protests against Mr. Revanth Reddy’s comments on free power supply to farmers as a reflection of his frustration about the growing popularity of the Congress in Telangana, and an effort to deliberately mislead the farmers to deflect the growing anti-BRS feeling in the State.

Reacting to the episode, senior leaders Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Ponnam Prabhakar Goud, Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Mallu Ravi in separate events said that an educated person like KTR trying to fabricate a story around free power supply only shows his acceptance that the BRS has lost confidence in itself. They said KTR understands the corruption involved in free power supply and the essence of the issue raised by Mr. Revanth Reddy but he is trying hard to misinterpret it.

The Congress leaders said KTR’s misinterpretation of TPCC chief’s comments will not have any takers as free power to farmers was introduced by the Congress. The BRS has only copied the scheme,” they said arguing that all that Mr. Revanth Reddy expressed in a meeting in the USA was to expose the huge corruption in the free power supply.

Speaking at an interaction with people of Telangana in the USA, Mr. Revanth Reddy said that 95% of farmers in Telangana own three acres or less than that and all they need is 8 hours of quality supply. “Why is the BRS government buying power for 24 hours?”, he asked and further claimed that it was due to the commissions involved in buying power at a higher rate.

Bhongir MP, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy said that Mr. Revanth Reddy had to clarify in what context he had made that statement and Congress stand has been free power to farmers. It was the Congress that introduced the scheme, he reminded. At the same time, he charged that there was no 24-hour power supply in Telangana as is being claimed and challenged the officials or the Ministers to come with him for a tour of the villages to verify it.

On Chief Ministerial candidate, he said the party high command would decide on it based on the majority opinion of the MLAs. He was responding to Mr. Revanth Reddy’s comments to a question that Seethakka could also be the Chief Ministerial candidate.