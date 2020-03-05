Congress condemns Revanth’s arrest

Senior leaders of the Telangana Congress condemned the ‘illegal’ arrest of Malakjgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy by the Narsingi police and demanded unconditional release of the MP.

In separate statements here, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC secretary Sampath Kumar, former minister Shabbir Ali and former MP Mallu Ravi said his arrest reflects the “dictator’s rule in Telangana”. They alleged that the Indian Constitution is not followed here and the police is following “Kalvakuntla Constitution.”

How can a Parliament member be arrested for questioning the government and exposing the misrule of the government, they asked. They said it was time intellectuals and educated sections understand the seriousness in which Telangana has been thrown into. If this rule continues no one in the State can open their mouth and question the misdeeds of the government.

Mr. Sampath Kumar said that TRS has the habit of suppressing all the voices that question and he was also a victim of that in the last session. “We will fight for Revanth outside and it was foolish for the government to think that it can suppress all voices by arresting Revanth.” If an MP is arrested with such contempt for law people should realise the dangerous situation they are living in here, he said adding that Congress would continue to fight.