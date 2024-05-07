GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress, BJP stunned to see swell in support to BRS: Jagadish Reddy

Former minister alleges that Congress is reciprocating BJP’s support it received in Assembly polls

May 07, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader G. Jagadish Reddy speaking at a party meeting on Warangal-Khammam-Naglonda Graduates Constituency election in Nalgonda on Tuesday.

BRS leader G. Jagadish Reddy speaking at a party meeting on Warangal-Khammam-Naglonda Graduates Constituency election in Nalgonda on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister G. Jagadish Reddy said that those who were of the view that BRS and its chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao cannot make a comeback are taken aback by the massive support KCR is getting during his ongoing bus yatra as part of the election campaign.

The developments taking place for the last few weeks are making it clear why there is a necessity to support BRS in the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Jagadish Reddy said at a meeting organised in Nalgonda on Tuesday, in support of the party candidate for election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency A. Rakesh Reddy.

Party Rajya Sabha MP B. Lingaiah Yadav, MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC Satyavathi Rathod, former legislators K. Bhupal Reddy, Nomula Bhagath, K. Prabhakar Reddy, N. Bhaskar Rao, R. Ravindra Naik, Bollam Mallaiah Yadav and others attended the meeting before Mr. Rakesh Reddy filed the nomination papers. The former minister mentioned that it was after a meeting held by KCR at Nalgonda on the Krishna waters issue, following handing over of Nagarajunasagar project management to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), that the Congress government had to adopt a resolution in the Assembly. Now, the Centre was planning to divert Godavari water from Telangana to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu but the State government was keeping quiet on it.

Unlike the BJP and Congress which believe in gods and take vows in the name of gods, the BRS believes only in the people and is steadfast in its commitment to Telangana’s interests, he said and added that the Rythu Bandhu disbursement was resumed only owing to pressure from the BRS.

