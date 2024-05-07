Congress, BJP stunned to see swell in support to BRS: Jagadish Reddy

May 07, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister G. Jagadish Reddy said that those who were of the view that BRS and its chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao cannot make a comeback are taken aback by the massive support KCR is getting during his ongoing bus yatra as part of the election campaign.

The developments taking place for the last few weeks are making it clear why there is a necessity to support BRS in the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Jagadish Reddy said at a meeting organised in Nalgonda on Tuesday, in support of the party candidate for election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency A. Rakesh Reddy.

Party Rajya Sabha MP B. Lingaiah Yadav, MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC Satyavathi Rathod, former legislators K. Bhupal Reddy, Nomula Bhagath, K. Prabhakar Reddy, N. Bhaskar Rao, R. Ravindra Naik, Bollam Mallaiah Yadav and others attended the meeting before Mr. Rakesh Reddy filed the nomination papers. The former minister mentioned that it was after a meeting held by KCR at Nalgonda on the Krishna waters issue, following handing over of Nagarajunasagar project management to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), that the Congress government had to adopt a resolution in the Assembly. Now, the Centre was planning to divert Godavari water from Telangana to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu but the State government was keeping quiet on it.

Unlike the BJP and Congress which believe in gods and take vows in the name of gods, the BRS believes only in the people and is steadfast in its commitment to Telangana’s interests, he said and added that the Rythu Bandhu disbursement was resumed only owing to pressure from the BRS.