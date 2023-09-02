Cong. lodges complaint with CEO against BRS Nagarkurnool MLA

September 02, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, requesting the latter to disqualify Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Nagarkurnool Marri Janardhan Reddy from contesting the forthcoming Assembly elections.

In the complaint, TPCC senior vice-president G.D. Niranjan alleged that Mr. Janardhan Reddy had threatened to kill Congress partymen at Boppali village of Telkapalli mandal in Nagarkurnool district on August 27. “He threatened to killed the Congress partymen by firing at them if they speak against him and BRS and that he will remove their hands if he desires so,” Mr. Niranjan wrote.

He has also drawn the CEO’s attention to a petition filed before the Human Rights Commission by a councillor in Suryapet Municipal Council, Renuka, expressing fears that her husband’s life was in danger from Minister for Energy G.Jagadish Reddy. Her husband, Vatte Janaiah Yadav, who is the chairman of the District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) of combined Nalgonda district, was an aspirant for BRS ticket from Suryapet, for which the party had retained the Minister’s candidature.

Mr. Niranjan stated that the Minister bore a grudge against Mr. Janaiah Yadav for being a contender for the Suryapet BRS ticket and under the influence of the Minister, 71 cases were registered against the DCMS chairman in a single day. The Suryapet councillor had also complained to the Human Rights Commission that her husband’s whereabouts were not known.

In response to the Congress complaint, the CEO has forwarded it to the Director General of Police as also the District Collectors and District Election Officers of Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts to examine the representation made by the Congress leader, take necessary action and inform of the action taken to the complainant as also the CEO’s office.