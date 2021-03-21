Committee discusses human-animal conflict

Members favour hike in compensation amount

Minister for Forests and Environment A. Indrakaran Reddy said ecological balance is possible only through protection of wildlife.

Addressing the meeting by the committee for resolution of human-animal conflict constituted by him, Mr. Indrakaran Reddy urged the committee members to make suggestions as soon as possible, and submit a comprehensive report within three months.

Measures to prevent attacks by tigers, policy for prevention of human-animal conflict, fatal and non-fatal attacks by wild animals, and compensation for cattle and crop loss were some of the issues discussed during the meeting.

The committee members sought to know the amount of compensation being paid in States such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The compensation amount needs to be amended based on the present circumstances, in view of the fact that for the past six years, the amount remained constant, they said.

Further, to address human-animal conflict, the wild habitat and grasslands need to be revived and permanent measures should be taken to provide food and water to the wild animals throughout the year. Fire prevention measures should be taken during summers, and a three year action plan should be prepared for enhancing the prey base for tigers.

To prevent entry of humans and cattle into forests and wild animals into villages, trenches should be dug around the forest lands. Stringent control should be exercised against poaching operations and use of electrical wires to safeguard crops, besides fortifying intelligence network, the committee opined.