Telangana government to come up with Industrial Development Mega Master Plan Policy 2050

January 06, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government has decided to come up with the a Mega Master Plan policy for industrial development of the entire State by 2050, according to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

In an interaction with the representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here at Secretariat on Saturday, Mr. Reddy pointed out that from 2004-2014 there one type of industrial policy that was followed and from 2014 till date another form of industrial policy was in force. He reiterated the government’s commitment for all round industrial development terming it ‘next level industrial development’.

Reassuring the industry body that the Congress government was coming up with an attractive friendly industrial policy shortly, Mr. Reddy said there should be no apprehensions in the mind of the investors about the investments and the industrial atmosphere. “The Congress government will stand guarantee for every paisa that is invested in Telangana,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Reddy noted that his government wants to give an impression that while giving top priority to the development of rural areas, it was also committed for the prosperity of industries in Telangana.

He expressed his desire that development and growth should not be concentrated in and around Hyderabad, but spread across the State. “I want the industries to come up in rural areas and these areas also to develop on the lines of Hyderabad,” he said noting that the future of rural areas is interlinked with the prosperity of the cities and investments it draws.

Explaining the idea behind the mega master plan, he said as part of the policy, he intends to divide Telangana into three clusters. The Urban cluster would be within Outer Ring Road. The Semi Urban Cluster would be established between the ORR and the Regional Ring Road. And lastly, the Rural cluster would be around the Regional Ring Road.

Stating that the government was very clear about the Pharma City, Mr. Reddy said he would rather prefer a Pharma Village to be developed. He said the government would develop a Pharma Village abutting the 14 radial roads around the ORR which are in turn connected by 12 National Highways. The idea is not to cause any inconvenience to the public and prevent pollution, he said adding that provision for schools, hospitals and all infrastructure facilities was the government priority.

He said that apart from IT, Pharma and Health clusters, his aim was to develop food processing, sports, automobile, organic clusters. There is ample scope for growth of industries that cater to the needs of armed forces, defence and navy sector. He said Solar Energy policy and incentives to the solar energy industry was also on cards.

Assuring the industrialists that he was always accessible to them, he urged them not to form an opinion without any discussions or consultations. He said that there are 35-lakh unemployed youth in the State and the government was not feeling them as a burden. The idea is to provide them employment, he said.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumar, Principal Secretary to CM V. Seshadri, Principal Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan, OSD to CM Ajith Reddy, CII representatives C. Sekhar Reddy, Anil Kumar, Dr. Mohan Rddy, Satish Reddy, Suchitra K. Ella, Vanitha Datla Raju, Sanjay Singh, Pradeep Dhobale, Shakti Sagar, Y. Harish Chandra Prasad, Gautham Reddy, Vamshikrishna Gaddam, Shiva Prasad Reddy Rachamallu, Ram Chakravarthy, Shaik Shamiuddin, Venkatgiri and Rangaiah.