Revanth seeks builders’ support for Musi River Front development and infra in Telangana

January 28, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sought the builders’ community to support his vision for developing the proposed Musi River Front on the lines of the Thames River Front in London and he would ensure a new Hyderabad would be the cynosure of all eyes.

Addressing the All India Builders’ Convention at Hitex here, Mr Reddy shared his dreams for the development of Hyderabad and Telangana that he has in the form of a Telangana Mega Master Plan – 2050 for the next 25 years. He sought to use the experience of builders and their suggestions would matter huge for the Master Plan, and asked them to come out with their suggestions as the Government was open to ideas from all sections.

Stating that builders faced a tough time in the BRS regime and said he was repeatedly speaking about the injustice done to the city and the state only to ensure that the Congress government doesn’t repeat those mistakes. “The destructive policies and the attitude of the previous government has to be set right and for rebuilding Telangana we need the support of the builders.”

“Not repeating the mistakes of the previous government was itself a relief to the construction industry,” he said in response to the builders who highlighted the delayed approval by the government departments. “This government will assure you that it would ensure speedy execution of infrastructure projects.”

The government plans to take industrial development to the rural areas outside the Regional Ring Road (RRR) coming up to ensure equitable development. The development plan consists of three clusters with the urban cluster within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the semi-urban cluster between ORR and RRR while the rural cluster would be outside the RRR.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said it was the previous Congress governments that built all the mega structures in and around Hyderabad including the Metro Rail, Outer Ring Road, Hyderabad Airport, and IT areas apart from bringing drinking water from Krishna and Godavari. This Government will continue to invest in Hyderabad and seek investments from industries under its new industrial-friendly policy. Minsters N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were present.