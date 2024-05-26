GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM reviews monsoon preparedness, warns Hyderabad’s reputation should not be compromised

Published - May 26, 2024 12:51 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a high-level review meeting with officials of different departments on pre-monsoon preparations and the readiness of the departments to mitigate the problems arising out of heavy rains.

The review meeting held with the heads of all the civic-related departments, police, Transco and essential service departments at the Integrated Command and Control Centre of the State police here on Saturday focussed on preventing accidents in the rain, based on past incidents and preparing plans for the flood-prone areas.

The Chief Minister asked them to create a Disaster Management System for Hyderabad bringing various departments under one umbrella and taking the area inside the outer ring road as a unit. He said the system should be designed to work 365 days and not just during the rainy season. Officers from each department should be part of it for speedy action with accountability.

Stating that negligence would not be tolerated, Mr. Reddy said he would make surprise inspections after the election code is lifted. Similarly, officers working sincerely would be rewarded and their commitment would be recognised.

On the electricity issues, the Chief Minister asked the officials to ensure there was no power outage and steps should be taken to ensure proper power management. He said Hyderabad’s reputation cannot be compromised, so officials have to be extra careful.

Earlier, he was received at the Control Centre by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and DGP Ravi Gupta and heads of various departments.

Hyderabad

