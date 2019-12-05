CM releases book on Kaleswaram project

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has released a book in Telugu on ‘Kaleswaram Project — Telangana’s chariot of Progress’ authored by Officer on Special Duty, Irrigation to the Chief Minister, Sridhar Rao Deshpande.

Speaking at the book release event at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said that it was laudable that all the important milestones that contributed to the release of water to the farmers from Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project in a short span of three years were captured in the book for posterity.

He appreciated the author for his determination to give a detailed account of Kaleswaram Project and its history to the people. The author explained in detail the efforts of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao right from the conception of project and research done by using Google earth software and data of water flow from Central Water Commission in his book.

The book release function was also attended by poet and writer Juluri Gowri Shankar, Kaleswaram Engineer-in-Chief and others.