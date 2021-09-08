‘CM confined to Delhi when people are hit by flood’

Immediate payment of compensation to ryots demanded

BJP State president and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that he had been playing politics in New Delhi while people were reeling under floods.

“Farmers are facing so many problems but there is no one who can address their problems. The Chief Minister has failed to keep the promise of loan waiver to farmers and they are not getting remunerative price for their produce,” said Mr. Sanjay, while addressing a press conference at Shivampet on Wednesday, the 12th day of Praja Sangrama Padayatra. He demanded that farmers be paid compensation without delay in the name of forming committees to assess losses. He wanted to know how Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was able to generate lakhs of rupees in farming while ordinary farmers were incurring loss. He said soil testing was not being done despite the Centre releasing ₹120 crore for the purpose.

The BJP leader demanded that there be no restrictions on celebrating Vinayaka Chaturthi in the State. Mr Sanjay asked whether Hindu samaj needed a permission to celebrate the festival peacefully. He asked the DGP not to create problems for celebrating Hindu festivals, particularly Ganesh Chaturthi.

The BJP president said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Fasal Bhima Yojana for damaged crops but the State government had failed to make payment of premium for this.

Former MLA Babu Mohan, Manohar Reddy, and Sangareddy district president Narender Reddy, who participated in padayatra, said revolutionary changes were taking place and youngsters were voluntarily hoisting party flag in villages.

BJP State general secretaries Mantri Srinivasu and Dugyala Pradeep Kumar and padayatra convenor Manohar Reddy were present.