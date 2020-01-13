CM condoles death of writer and critic Venkataramaiah

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed deep sympathies over the death of noted writer, critic and former news reader of All India Radio, D. Venkataramaiah.

Venkataramaiah (78), popularly known as Radio Rambabu, reportedly died due to a cardiac arrest on Monday. The Chief Minister recalled the services of Venkataramaiah in several capacities in the All India Radio Hyderabad and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the bereaved.