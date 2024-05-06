Civil Services, a rare opportunity to serve country: Venkaiah 

May 06, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The journey of civil servants not only changes their lives, but the country too, bringing about a change in people, society and the country, said former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

“Yours is not just a job, but a rare opportunity to serve mother India. You are taking the first step, serving the society is the highest,” he said, speaking to a group of recent Civil Service Exam achievers here on Sunday.

Mr. Naidu was at the programme to felicitate the achievers. Reminding them of the words of India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, that civil servants are the ‘steel frame of India’, he said their real bosses will be people and their holy book should be the Constitution of India.

Mr. Naidu also expressed concern that there has been a decline in values in all the States since Independence, and education, medical and governance systems still need improvement. He urged the new entrants to practise honesty, and move with the motto of reform, perform and transform.

Former Addl. DG (Doordarshan) R.A. Padmanabha Rao, Krishna Pradeep and Bhavani Shankar of 21st Century IAS Academy, successful candidates of the Union Public Service Commission and others were present.