GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Civil Services, a rare opportunity to serve country: Venkaiah 

May 06, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
M. Venkaiah Naidu

M. Venkaiah Naidu | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

The journey of civil servants not only changes their lives, but the country too, bringing about a change in people, society and the country, said former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

“Yours is not just a job, but a rare opportunity to serve mother India. You are taking the first step, serving the society is the highest,” he said, speaking to a group of recent Civil Service Exam achievers here on Sunday.

Mr. Naidu was at the programme to felicitate the achievers. Reminding them of the words of India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, that civil servants are the ‘steel frame of India’, he said their real bosses will be people and their holy book should be the Constitution of India.

Mr. Naidu also expressed concern that there has been a decline in values in all the States since Independence, and education, medical and governance systems still need improvement. He urged the new entrants to practise honesty, and move with the motto of reform, perform and transform.

Former Addl. DG (Doordarshan) R.A. Padmanabha Rao, Krishna Pradeep and Bhavani Shankar of 21st Century IAS Academy, successful candidates of the Union Public Service Commission and others were present.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.