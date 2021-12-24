Chilly nights continue, Medak records 8 degrees

No major change in temperatures

There has been a slight rise in night temperatures which are yet chilly, with Ginnedaru in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recording 7 degree C and in the capital, the Rajendranagar area recorded 9.1 degree C, Medak was another chilly place with 8 degree C and Ramagundam 10.8 degree on Friday.

There is no likelihood of any big change in temperatures either in maximum or minimum and to be in the range of 14-16 degree C and 28-30 degree C. It was 12.2 degree C in the night for the twin cities, which is about 3 degrees below normal temperature and 30.2 degree C during the day. The forecast for Friday is 14 degree during the night and 30 degree C during the day with mist. Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 2-3°C at places across TS, according to bulletins by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).