Telangana Chief Minister asks Opposition BRS to join hands in protecting State’s interests

February 09, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and other parties to come along with the government (Congress party) in the matter of protecting State’s interests by setting aside politics since Telangana is not just a piece of geographical unit but an emotion of over four-crore people.

Replying to the debate on the motion thanking the Governor’s Address in the Assembly on Friday, he said the people had given a clear verdict against the 10 years of rule of oppression but the Leader of the Opposition appeared to not in the mood of accepting it as it was evident from his absence during the Governor’s Address and later during the debate on it.

He explained about the decisions taken by the government to change the State abbreviation for vehicle registration and others from the existing TS to TG, ‘Telangana Thalli’ (mother) statue with an imperial look to a woman like Chakali Ailamma who fought against the excesses of imperialism, the State emblem shedding the remnants of imperialism visible in it and recognising Jaya Jaya Hey Telangana... song penned by poet Ande Sri as the State song.

Stating that he was expecting a word of compliment from the Opposition party for the good work being done by the new government, the Chief Minister said it was not forthcoming as the BRS leadership was unable to digest the verdict given by the people. It was even suspicious about its legislators who were meeting him on the problems of their constituencies and they were left to give clarification by holding press meets.

The Chief Minister said the previous government had tried to erase those who always lived in the hearts of people such as revolutionary balladeer Gaddar, but the Congress government had decided to keep him alive in Telangana by instituting film awards for artistes in his name. Earlier, these awards were given away as Nandi Awards.

Mr. Reddy stated that the empty seat of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly would not augur well for Telangana society as the government was looking forward to his constructive suggestions from his vast experience. Reiterating the commitment of the government to fulfil all promises made before elections, Mr. Revanth Reddy said they were already implementing some and more would be rolled out soon.

Revanth, Harish and Uttam clash over KRMB

There were intense exchanges in the matter of payment of salaries to employees on the first of every month, disbursement of social security pensions and the issue of Krishna waters, including handing over of the outlets under Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar project, between Mr. Revanth Reddy, Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and BRS member T. Harish Rao as both stuck to their positions.

The Chief Minister blamed the BRS stating that it had earmarked ₹200 crore for KRMB in the last budget indicating that the previous government had agreed to handover the projects to KRMB. Mr. Harish Rao rejected it saying they had earmarked the funds with some conditions to accept the Centre’s proposal but did not release any money as the Centre did not agree to their proposals.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said Mr. Harish Rao was misleading the House quoting the minutes of the KRMB’s recent meetings picking up paragraphs selectively from the minutes to suit his convenience.