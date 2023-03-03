HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Charu Sinha appointed IGP CRPF (South) 

March 03, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An IPS officer of the 1996 batch borne on Telangana cadre, Charu Sinha joined the Central Reserve Police Force (South) as its Inspector-General, replacing incumbent officer Mahesh Chandra Laddha, here on Friday.

Ms. Sinha will be the first woman officer to be occupying the office of the Inspector-General (South).

An alumna of St. Francis College for Women and Hyderabad Central University, she was also the first woman officer to command CRPF in Bihar in anti-Naxal operations.

In the undivided Andhra Pradesh, Ms. Sinha served as Superintendent of Police for districts of Prakasam, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Chittoor and East Godavari.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.