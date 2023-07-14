Chandrayan-3 launch success has a footprint in Hyderabad

July 14, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The successful launch of the ISRO – Indian Space Research Organisation’s Chandrayan-3 from Sriharikota was celebrated at the Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (ATL) office too on Friday afternoon.

The firm, which has been a long standing partner of ISRO in launch vehicles and satellites, has contributed to the launch vehicle (LVM3), in the realization of many of the avionics packages like on-board computers, navigation system, control electronics, telemetry, power systems etc., informed founder-chairman and managing director Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri.

Various interface packages, power switching modules, relay and balancing units, and others for the latest launch were also done by the firm. Many other major satellite systems for the Chandrayaan-3 program including telemetry, telecommand, power management systems, and DC-DC converters for the mission were realized by ATL, he said.

“They were all excellent and these systems had performed very well,” he said and thanked the ISRO for reposing trust in his company for the last three decades. The firm has been into manufacturing of various electronics as well as mechanical sub-systems for spacecraft payloads, and ground systems too.

Besides, Dr. Rao said the company is providing geo-spatial data and services for a host of multi-sectoral developmental projects, manufacturing critical aerospace sub-systems for the strategic in the areas of electronics and mechanical subsystems, such as avionics packages, sensors, communication systems, sophisticated flight systems and so on.

ATL has been supporting the ISRO in fabrication at its Thiruvananthapuram unit for assembly, testing and supply of sophisticated electronic packages, computer systems and various sub systems for launch vehicles and integrating of launch vehicles etc. The Bengaluru unit is for manufacturing of satellites. The CMD takes pride in providing ISRO ‘zero-defect manufacturing support’ to 74 launch vehicles and 94 spacecraft over these years.