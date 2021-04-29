Centre warned only about 2nd wave, not its severity: Eatala

‘TS providing medical facilities to patients from four States’

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender criticised the manner in which the Central government is allotting COVID-19 medical resources like Remdesivir, oxygen, COVID vaccines at a press conference , third one in a row, on Thursday.

He picked on issues with each of the resources, suggested ways to address the shortage, and reminded the Central government’s duty to save the people. When asked if he was trying to shift blame when cases in the State are spiralling out of control, the Health Minister said he was responding to criticism but not trying to shift blame.

Mr Rajender said though the Central government issued warning about a second wave, severity of it was not mentioned. “Would the Central government hold elections across the country or give permission for Kumbh Mela if they expected the severity or had prior information about it,” the Minister asked . He said before levelling criticism, against the State, the situation in BJP ruled States like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, has to be considered where people are dying due to oxygen shortage.

“But Telangana government is treating patients from four States -Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. Despite having patients from so many States, we are ensuring that no one faces inconvenience such as lack of oxygen, medicines or hospital beds. We are rectifying wherever there are problems,” Mr Rajender said.

As it is predicted that COVID cases are likely to spike in May, the State government has requested allotment of 600 metric tons of oxygen from neigbouring States.

“The news that people are dying due to lack of oxygen is an insult to the country. The Central government should find ways to send oxygen, and other resources through Air Force planes, railways, or other means as per the requirement of each State,” Mr Rajender said.

He demanded clarity on the number of COVID vaccine doses that would be supplied to each State and measures to address the huge demand for jabs. There are around 1.75 crore people in Telangana belonging to the 18-44 age group.

The Health Minister also sought to know whether the Centre was planning to procure vaccines from other countries or increase production in our country, and how many doses will be given to each State.

Mr Rajender said that instances of people forced to shell out ₹ 30,000 for one vial of Remdesivir has come to the notice of the authorities and they have taken action against some people.

He has requested suppliers of the COVID-19 medical resources and private hospitals not to be focused on money in these grave times, but to help save lives.