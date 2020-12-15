Centre must stop branding farmers’ protests: CPI (M)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State leader and former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy said the Centre “must stop its conspiracies to suppress and disintegrate protests by farmers in Delhi.”
He said the Union government was pretending to be hearing and visually impaired with respect to the protesters and their demands.
Groups of protesters from the CPI (M), CPI and their affiliate organisations staged a protest, in solidarity with protesting farmers, outside the District Collectorate here.
They knelt down with eyes and ears closed, “to describe the Centre’s pose.”
“On one side it says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, and on the other, its efforts are to bury minimum support price, small and marginal farmers,” he said.
Mr. Ranga Reddy gave a call to boycott products of Reliance and Adani Group, whose owners are the alleged supporters of the farm legislation and the Union government.
In Suryapet, several party activists staged a sit-in and shouted slogans outside a clothing store of Reliance Industries.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath