‘Centre indifferent to TS flood woes’

Though the recent rains and floods left a huge loss, particularly in Hyderabad, the Centre did not release a rupee to the State. This was pointed out by finance officials at the meeting with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Several sectors bore the brunt of the calamity. There was widespread crop loss across the State. Since the preliminary loss was estimated at ₹ 5,000 crore, officials recalled Mr. Rao writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 15 to release ₹ 1,350 crore as immediate assistance.

Mr. Modi himself, President Ramnath Kovind and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu expressed dismay at the havoc and even called up Mr. Rao to update themselves about ground situation. A Central team also toured the State for an assessment.

After all this, some assistance from Centre was expected but not a rupee was released, officials told Mr. Rao.

It was once again proved Centre made hollow promises and presented empty hands, Mr. Rao said and he criticised the Centre for its ‘indifference’. It was deplorable that the Centre did not respond to the plight of people in Hyderabad which is among the biggest cities of the country, he said.