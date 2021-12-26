Celebrating 50 glorious years of Sarvail school

Alumni comes together to pay tributes to former PM Narasimha Rao

Great institutions guide students on exciting journeys, towards greater accomplishments. When the institute itself reaches a milestone, the celebrations should be a fitting tribute to the achievements.

The golden jubilee celebrations of the Telangana State Residential School, Sarvail, were precisely that as former students came together and paid tributes to P.V. Narasimha Rao, the person who established the institution with a vision of providing quality education to the economically disadvantaged boys of Telangana’s villages.

The alumni ensured that their respect for the former Prime Minister will remain intact forever by inviting his daughter and MLC Vani Devi and his son P.V. Prabhakar Rao as guests for the day.

Prominent alumnus of the school and presently Telangana DGP M. Mahender Reddy was the guest of honour while Principal Secretary-Education Sandeep Sultania attended as chief guest.

The alumni also felicitated the family members of Maddi Narayan Reddy who donated 50 acres for realising PV’s dream.

Ms Vani Devi and Mr Prabhakar Rao recalled the vision of PV who went on to establish Navodaya Vidyalayas inspired by the Sarvail school’s success. This school is the torch-bearer of all residential schools in the country and history will remember the school and PV’s vision forever, they said.

Mr Mahender Reddy acknowledged that his personality was shaped by the school culture and continues to guide him in his professional life.

Mr. Sultania said he wished he had studied in the school, after learning of its history. The celebration venue was shifted from the school premises in Sarvail village to the city for administrative reasons. More than 1,000 alumni along with their families participated.