Case booked against two persons for circulating fake TGSRTC logo

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) rejected claims of a change in its logo after images were widely shared of social media.

The corporation clarified that the logo design is in progress even as officials lodged a complaint at Chikkadpally police station against those allegedly responsible for posting images.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), TGSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar rubbished claims of a change in the corporation’s logo.

Later on Thursday evening, the TGSRTC stated that a case was booked under Sections 469, 504, and 505 (1) (b) (c) of the Indian Penal Code against former director of the Digital Media Wing Konatham Dileep and Harish Reddy. Section 67 of the IT Act too was invoked against them.