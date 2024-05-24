GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Case booked against two persons for circulating fake TGSRTC logo

TGSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar rubbished claims of a change in the corporation’s logo

Published - May 24, 2024 05:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) rejected claims of a change in its logo after images were widely shared of social media.

The corporation clarified that the logo design is in progress even as officials lodged a complaint at Chikkadpally police station against those allegedly responsible for posting images.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), TGSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar rubbished claims of a change in the corporation’s logo.

Later on Thursday evening, the TGSRTC stated that a case was booked under Sections 469, 504, and 505 (1) (b) (c) of the Indian Penal Code against former director of the Digital Media Wing Konatham Dileep and Harish Reddy. Section 67 of the IT Act too was invoked against them.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.