Cap on people coming to drop air passengers

August 11, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad airport officials and police have put a cap on persons accompanying air travellers abroad to three. This has been done after multiple reports of overcrowding. Officials of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) cited Independence Day security alert for limiting the passengers.

DCP of Shamshabad zone K. Narayana Reddy said limiting the people accompanying a passenger would ease the traffic congestion and also make it convenient for the airport officials to guide the passengers in a better way.

Officials from RGIA said that the annual rush of students going abroad for studies caused a huge increase in the number of people at the airport. “We noticed around 50 to 60 visitors per passenger with a significantly large number of vehicles, leading to congestion on the access road and ramps,” said the official, requesting the cooperation of passengers to self-restrict the number of people and vehicles as the airport is also placed on a high security alert ahead of Independence Day

The limiting of persons accompanying the passengers was decided after witnessing no change in the footfall of families/friends in the last one week.

“Even after a public appeal was made by the airport authorities on social media, no significant change was seen. Hence, this is a request by the police for the public to understand and cooperate,” said the officials.