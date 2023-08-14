‘Cambridge Community Meet’ held

August 14, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

Keystone School, Hyderabad, hosted the Cambridge Community Meet 2023, which saw the coming together of principals and heads of over 85 schools across south India.

Ben Schmidt, global director of International Network, Cambridge University Press and Assessment, delivered the keynote address providing valuable understanding on dichotomies in education and how they impact the future of education within Cambridge International.

Srilakshmi Reddy, founder & director, Keystone School, highlighted the Keystone approach and announced the launch of Keystone’s new initiative, KCITE - Keystone Center for Innovation and Teacher Education towards fostering an educators’ community. Rajesh Majumdar and Vijayalakshmi Sivalenka from the Keystone Leadership team also spoke at the event.

A panel discussion titled, The future of education in India - Cambridge International and NEP, saw active participation from various education leaders. The interaction laid importance on the future challenges and opportunities in the light of NEP 2020, addressing the issue of educational equity and assessment strategies.

Other leaders from the Cambridge team including Mahesh Shrivastav, Dileep Kottapadath, Poulomi Ghosh and Anu Lakshman added significance to the event through their active participation and valuable contributions.