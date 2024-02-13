GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call for more farmers to join millet cultivation

At valedictory event of Patha Pantala Jathara in Medak, speakers honour millet farmers and request them to continue their efforts to promote the crop

February 13, 2024 07:35 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau
The valedictory event of the Mobile Biodiversity Festival organised by Deccan Development Society at Pastapur in Sangareddy.

The valedictory event of the Mobile Biodiversity Festival organised by Deccan Development Society at Pastapur in Sangareddy. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

More farmers need to be aware of the cultivation of the nutrient-rich millets, said director of Deccan Development Society (DDS) V. Rukmini Rao on Monday. She urged the farmers already engaged in millet and traditional crop cultivation to persist in their endeavours to promote millets and encourage others to join them.

She was speaking at the 24th annual Patha Pantala Jathara (Mobile Biodiversity Festival - MBF), which began on January 14 and concluded at Machnoor village in Jharasangam mandal of Medak district on Monday.

In her address, Ms. Rukmini commended DDS founder P.V. Satish for his pioneering initiative, which significantly increased awareness about millet cultivation and spurred governmental efforts to promote the crops, which is now cultivated even in remote villages in the country.

Executive director of Vikasa, Vishakapatnam, S. Kiran lauded the efforts of DDS farmer-members in advancing millet cultivation, labelling them as role models for others interested in the topic. Executive director of the Centre for Sustainable Agriculture G.V. Ramanjaneyulu also commended the farmers for their dedication to preserving traditional crops.

As part of the event, women millet farmers were honoured. Vinod Pavarala from the University of Hyderabad and NABARD officials also spoke at the valedictory ceremony. Elaborately adorned bullock carts, which were paraded at the event, stole the show.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.