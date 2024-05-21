GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cabinet resolution to felicitate Sonia Gandhi on Telangana formation day approved

The Government to address a communique to the ECI seeking permission to hold the State formation day celebrations

Updated - May 21, 2024 12:51 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 12:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Former president of Congress party Sonia Gandhi

Former president of Congress party Sonia Gandhi | Photo Credit: PTI

With Telangana set to complete 10 years of its carving out of erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014, Congress government in Telangana has planned celebrations on a grand scale with approval from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Accordingly, it was proposed to hold a public meeting to felicitate Congress senior leader Sonia Gandhi, who played an instrumental role in the formation of Telangana.

All those who worked for the formation of a separate State would be felicitated the same day. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka moved a resolution to this effect during the State Cabinet meeting held on Monday, and it was unanimously approved.

“The government will address a communique to the ECI seeking its permission to hold the celebrations,” said Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy while briefing reporters, along with his cabinet colleagues, on the proceedings of the Cabinet meeting on Monday

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.