GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ECI gives conditional permission for convening Telangana State Cabinet meeting

Discussion about common capital and crop loan waiver should be deferred till June 4

Updated - May 19, 2024 04:38 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 04:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with his cabinet colleagues.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with his cabinet colleagues. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Election Commission of India has given permission for holding the meeting of the Telangana State Cabinet with certain conditions.

The ECI said, in a communication to the Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, that only those matters which were of an emergency nature and were to be implemented in a time-bound schedule should be taken up during the Cabinet meeting. “The Cabinet may only take up matters which are emergent and urgent and can’t wait up to June 4,” ECI principal secretary Avinash Kumar said.

Accordingly, the issue of the common capital of Hyderabad and crop loan waiver should be deferred till the completion of the Lok Sabha election 2024 in Telangana. In addition, the ECI directed that no State Government officer involved in the conduct of election should be called for the meeting.

Telangana Cabinet meeting postponed with no nod from ECI

The ECI’s conditional permission has come as a setback to the State Government that planned to discuss the pending bifurcation issues with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The Cabinet was expected to take stock of the pending issues between the two States and the assurances given to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Discussion about the modalities for implementing cop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh was another major item on the agenda of the Cabinet on Saturday which was however adjourned after the ECI did not respond to the State Government’s letter (Dated May 16) seeking permission for holding the meeting of the State Council of Ministers.

The issue assumes significance as Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was keen that the commitment made by Congress in the run-up to the elections was fulfilled by Aug 15, coinciding with Independence Day. The Government had directed the officials concerned to come up with a road map for the mobilisation of finances that would be required for fulfilling the assurance.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Election Commission of India / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.