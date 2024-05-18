GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Buddhist tourism can connect India with Asian countries culturally’

Published - May 18, 2024 06:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

“Buddhist tourism has the capability not only to promote tourism for economic development but also to connect India with other Asian countries culturally,” said Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO) vice president Mallepally Laxmaiah.

He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Promoting Buddhist Sectors on Asian Highway’ organised at Thimphu jointly by ABTO and Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Myanmar representatives.

Mr. Lakshmaiah said tour operators should exploit the huge Buddhist potential in Telangana and recalled how Buddhavanam, a unique Buddhist Heritage Theme park developed at Nagarjuna Sagar can be tapped to bring in Buddhists from all the Asian countries.

He also proposed an International Happiness March between India and Bhutan, which would be taken up shortly and requests have been made to both the governments. ABTO General Secretary Dr. Kaulesh Kumar explained the idea behind the seminar which was attended by travel agents, tour operators and hoteliers.

