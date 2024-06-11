BRS welcomes withdrawal of nod given to Som Distilleries to sell its liquor in Telangana

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has welcomed Telangana Government’s decision to cancel the permission given to Som Distilleries to sell its liquor in the State and has demanded an inquiry into the handling of issuing liquor licenses.

Taking exception to the oscillating stand taken on the issue by Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, BRS leader and its social media wing convenor Manne Krishank said in Hyderabad on Tuesday that the minister had first expressed ignorance about the license given to Som Distilleries, then justified it and now too a U-turn. There was a need for inquiry as to why the brewer facing several allegations was allowed to enter the State in the first instance, the BRS leader said.

When the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had exhibited unwanted urgency in taking up investigation into the Delhi liquor policy issue, why the two Central agencies were keeping quiet on the entry of Som Distilleries into Telangana and withdrawal of permission later and not registering cases, Mr. Krishnak asked addressing a press conference.

Those responsible should be identified as it was linked to people’s health

“Those responsible for granting permissions to the brewer must be identified as it was linked to the health of people”, Mr. Krishank said recollecting the deaths caused with consumption of liquor made by Som Distilleries in Madhya Pradesh.

He stated that it was the Government that had given leaks (leaked information) on the Som Distilleries entry and also foisting cases for posting the same on social media by the opposition parties. He alleged that scams were taking place in almost every department as the Congress leaders were away from power for the last 10 years and they were trying to make up for the loss.

Is cancelation of permission temporary or permanent?

Stating that the minister Mr. Krishna Rao was caught red-handed in the issue of Som Distilleries, the BRS leader sought to know whether the cancellation of permission given to the brewer to sell its liquor brands in Telangana was temporary or permanent. The State Government was also required to give clarity as Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was stating that excise revenue increased in the State, while Mr. Krishna Rao was denying any increase.