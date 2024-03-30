BRS suggests to Congress to present status paper on promises at April 6 meet

March 30, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has asked the ruling Congress to present a status report on the ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver, ₹2,500 monthly assistance to women aged above 18 years and several other promises made by it during the run up to Assembly elections at the April 6 public meeting planned by it on the City outskirts.

Speaking to newspersons here on Saturday, BRS MLA K.P. Vivekanand said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues were trying to mislead people all the time with lies and misinformation aimed defaming the BRS.

Ridiculing Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka’s suggestion to BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to change his language, he sought to know whether he (Bhatti) had ever suggested Mr. Revanth Reddy to do so as he was using unparliamentary and violent language even after becoming the Chief Minister.

Mr. Vivekanand suggested Mr. Vikramarka to conduct refresher (training) classes to the Chief Minister on his own or with the help of AICC leaders as it was for the Chief Minister to mend his ways (language) first so that others, particularly the young leaders, could emulate him.

The BRS MLA mentioned that Mr. Rama Rao had made to clear already that the government could take necessary action after holding an inquiry into the phone tapping issue but the Chief Minister was repeatedly trying to mislead people on it as if he was the court and judge. He alleged that it was the Congress leaders who were making rounds of BRS leaders’ house every day as the ruling party had not able candidate to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

He asked the Chief Minister to recollect what he spoke about Danam Nagender and Gaddam Ranjith Reddy in the past and what he was speaking about them now. He suggested the government to focus on people’s problems rather than politicking all the time.

Speaking separately, another BRS leader Errolla Srinivas said the Congress and Telugu Desam Party leaders who were on their political death bed were given fresh lease of life by BRS but it was they who were betraying it. Criticising Kadiyam Srihari, he said he was given a lift by K. Chandrasekhar Rao by giving posts and power repeatedly and it was because of him leaders like T. Rajaiah, A. Ramesh and P. Dayakar had left the party.