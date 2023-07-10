BRS strongly opposed to uniform civil code, says KCR

July 10, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) announced that it has decided to strongly oppose the uniform civil code proposed by the BJP-led Central government.

BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the move to introduce uniform civil code forms part of the divisive politics of the Central government which is fuelling differences between people. The BRS will strongly oppose any move aimed at disturbing the peaceful coexistence among the people of the country which has become role model for others in following the concept of unity in diversity, he said.

The proposed bill is creating confusion among different religions, castes, tribes with unique cultures in addition to those following the tenets of Hinduism. The Chief Minister clarified the ruling party’s stand on the issue when a delegation of Muslim scholars and representatives of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board led by MP and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi called on him on Monday.

The delegation appealed to the Chief Minister to oppose the proposed Bill as it’s a threat to the customs and traditions of different communities, and thereby work for protecting the unity among the people. Mr. Rao responded asserting that the Bill is clearly “ill-intentioned” and the BJP, over the past nine years, is trying to gain political mileage through such issues rather than focussing on development.

“The BRS will strongly opposes the divisive politics of the Central government which is trying to gain political mileage in the name of uniform civil code,” he averred.

The Chief Minister said that the party would oppose the Bill, likely to be introduced in the monsoon session of the Parliament taking along like-minded parties in its struggle against the uniform civil code. He directed the BRS’ parliamentary party leaders Nama Nageswara Rao and K. Keshav Rao to prepare an action plan accordingly.

The delegation thanked the Chief Minister for positively responding to their request to protect the Ganga Jamuna Tehjeeb (unity and peaceful coexistence of different communities) and announcing his resolve to oppose the Bill in the Parliament. In addition to Mr. Asaduddin, MIM floor leader in the Legislative Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi, Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and Mohd. Mahmood Ali and others participated in the meeting.