BRS MPs disrespecting President: BJP

January 31, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy said the BRS MPs’ boycott of the joint address of Parliament by President Droupadi Murmu on the first day of the budget session was a reflection of the party’s “lack of respect” for the Constitution, democratic institutions and constitutional posts.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao has been constantly criticising the Constitution and even deriding the Prime Minister, Governor and now the President. The BJP has nothing to learn from KCR who has not been allowing former Minister Eatala Rajender from speaking in the Assembly after getting elected in a bypoll. People of Telangana are now ready to send KCR packing in the next elections,” he said, talking to media in New Delhi.

Apology

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded an unconditional apology from the BRS MPs for boycotting Parliament and said it was “shameful” to be absent during the first speech of an Adivasi woman President in Parliament. If the MPs had any objections to any of the observations of the President, it could have been pointed out during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks, he said.

The BRS had not only “disrespected” the President but had been showing “utter contempt” towards women belonging to Dalits, Girijans and weaker sections. This was evident from the way the state government had been “ill-treating a woman Governor” hailing from weaker sections, he said.

The BRS MPs were also “afraid” of their own government getting exposed for not implementing welfare schemes of the Centre if they did not take part in any discussions in Parliament. The BJP president and Karimnagar MP also criticised the police for arresting and assaulting partymen when they tried to meet IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao to give him a representation on filling vacant government posts.

Governor’s speech

Former MLA and party vice president NVSS Prabhakar demanded that the Governor’s address during the budget session present a realistic picture and not exaggerated figures. At a press conference, he called upon the government to admit it had failed to give three acres to Dalits and double bedroom houses, besides accepting the dire financial situation.

The government should confess having diverted the funds released for villages by the Centre and about the deteriorating law and order situation. The BRS was seeking abolition of Governor post to cover up for its corrupt rule and illegal activities, he added.