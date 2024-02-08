BRS MLC meets Revanth Reddy sparking off rumours of defection

February 08, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Hyderabad

Member of Legislative Council of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Patnam Mahender Reddy met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with his wife and Vikarabad Zilla Parishad chairperson Sunita Mahender Reddy on Thursday.

Health Minister Damodar Rajnarsimha and Advisor to Government Vem Narender Reddy too were present. The meeting fuelled the possible defection of Mr. Mahender Reddy to Congress, that was on for several weeks now. Mr. Reddy was expected to leave the BRS before the elections, but was made an MLC and then inducted as a Minister forcing him to stay in the BRS. His younger brother Patnam Narender Reddy lost to Mr. Revanth Reddy in Kodangal in the recent elections. He won from the same constituency in 2018.