HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS MLC Mahender Reddy likely to be inducted into Telangana Cabinet

A top BRS source said his induction was on cards but the date and time has not been finalised.

August 22, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ravi Reddy
Ravi Reddy
BRS Tandur MLA Rohith Reddy (extreme right) and Patnam Mahender Reddy (second from right) with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy after the party’s assembly list was announced

BRS Tandur MLA Rohith Reddy (extreme right) and Patnam Mahender Reddy (second from right) with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy after the party’s assembly list was announced | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BRS Tandur MLA Rohith Reddy (left) and Patnam Mahender Reddy (Centre) with Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy after the party’s assembly list was announced

BRS Tandur MLA Rohith Reddy (left) and Patnam Mahender Reddy (Centre) with Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy after the party’s assembly list was announced | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Minister and BRS MLA Patnam Mahender Reddy is expected to be inducted into the Council of Ministers in a day or two.

The Minister’s post is part of a rapproachment the BRS leadership has made between Mr. Mahender Reddy and the present Tandur MLA Rohith Reddy. The sitting MLA, who has been renominated by the BRS high command on Monday had crossed over to the ruling party after winning on the Congress ticket.

A top BRS source said his induction was on cards but the date and time has not been finalised. However, sources in Raj Bhavan stated that a senior Government official had a talk with the Governor’s office about the impending expansion of the Council of Ministers. “Raj Bhavan is ready to hold the expansion and all arrangements are in place,” a source said adding that they were waiting for a word from the Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Ever since his defection to the BRS, the equations in Tandur segment in Chevella Parliamentary constituency has changed. Mr. Mahender Reddy, a strongman of the constituency has been sulking for sometime and had sent strong signals that he would not keep quiet, if his interests were not protected.

BRS source revealed that none other than the top leadership of the ruling party brokered a peace between Mr. Mahender Reddy and Mr. Rohith Reddy. This was necessitated as the party would have suffered badly if Mr. Mahender and his family had taken any decision contrary to the interests of the BRS. Incidentally, Mr. Mahender Reddy’s wife was former ZP Chairperson and brother Patnam Narender Reddy represents Kodangal assembly constituency.

The Congress party too was scouting for a strong leader in Tandur after the defection of Mr. Rohith Reddy. It was pointed out that feelers were sent to Mr. Mahender Reddy to explore the chance of joining the Congress party.

Related Topics

ministers (government) / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.