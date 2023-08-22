BRS MLC Mahender Reddy likely to be inducted into Telangana Cabinet

August 22, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Minister and BRS MLA Patnam Mahender Reddy is expected to be inducted into the Council of Ministers in a day or two.

The Minister’s post is part of a rapproachment the BRS leadership has made between Mr. Mahender Reddy and the present Tandur MLA Rohith Reddy. The sitting MLA, who has been renominated by the BRS high command on Monday had crossed over to the ruling party after winning on the Congress ticket.

A top BRS source said his induction was on cards but the date and time has not been finalised. However, sources in Raj Bhavan stated that a senior Government official had a talk with the Governor’s office about the impending expansion of the Council of Ministers. “Raj Bhavan is ready to hold the expansion and all arrangements are in place,” a source said adding that they were waiting for a word from the Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Ever since his defection to the BRS, the equations in Tandur segment in Chevella Parliamentary constituency has changed. Mr. Mahender Reddy, a strongman of the constituency has been sulking for sometime and had sent strong signals that he would not keep quiet, if his interests were not protected.

BRS source revealed that none other than the top leadership of the ruling party brokered a peace between Mr. Mahender Reddy and Mr. Rohith Reddy. This was necessitated as the party would have suffered badly if Mr. Mahender and his family had taken any decision contrary to the interests of the BRS. Incidentally, Mr. Mahender Reddy’s wife was former ZP Chairperson and brother Patnam Narender Reddy represents Kodangal assembly constituency.

The Congress party too was scouting for a strong leader in Tandur after the defection of Mr. Rohith Reddy. It was pointed out that feelers were sent to Mr. Mahender Reddy to explore the chance of joining the Congress party.