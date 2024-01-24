BRS MLAs ridicule talk of shifting loyalties after meeting CM

January 24, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The four BRS MLAs from combined Medak district who met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday have ridiculed the campaign being run by their detractors that they are planning to change loyalties to the Congress parties although they went to raise the issue of protocol violations and problems in their constituencies.

V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy, G. Mahipal Reddy, K. Prabhakar Reddy and K. Manik Rao said here on Wednesday that it was unfortunate that even their meeting with the Chief Minister on the issue of protocol violations and other problems in their constituencies was being politicised. Stating that there was nothing wrong in meeting the Chief Minister, they said they would discharge the role of Opposition MLAs effectively.

Some of their political detractors were create a confusion among people, particularly their constituents, and also defame them by carrying out a campaign, the MLAs said addressing a press conference here and added that they would be very much with K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the party leadership too had complete faith in them.

They ruled out even any inkling of changing the party as they were from Medak district, the birthplace of BRS, and vowed to win the Medak Lok Sabha seat. Terming the Congress as an entity full of “crabs”, they said they would not even get a thought about shifting to the ruling party. They would not even hesitate to file defamation suits if the misinformation campaign was continued against them.

The MLAs said they had also met Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) B. Shivadhar Reddy and would keep on meeting the Chief Minister, Ministers and officials on issues in their constituencies as they were elected to represent problems. The Chief Minister had met the Prime Minister but it did not mean that he was joining the BJP, they said.

Alleging that the Congress government was trying escape the responsibility of implementing the poll promises, the BRS MLAs said the government was lacking clarity on many issues. They sought to know from when Mahalaxmi, Yuva Vikasam and Gruha Jyothi would be implemented. They also criticised Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for his comments to slap farmers who were talking about not getting the Rythu Bandhu (Bharosa) benefit for the Rabi season so far.

Instead of making such remarks against farmers, it would be better for the government to disburse Rythu Bandhu to all farmers and implement the ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver before the election schedule was announced bringing the poll code into force.