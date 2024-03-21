GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS leader Krishank demands police to submit his phone in the court

“Police had given notices to me and seized my mobile phone and passport for speaking about the Chitrapuri Colony Society Treasurer.”

March 21, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishank demanded that the Madhapur police hand over his phone to the court which was confiscated based on a complaint lodged by TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on March 21, he said that a case was filed against him when Congress leader Mohammed Feroze Khan also raised allegations of ₹3,000 crore scam in Chitrapuri Colony Society Affairs. “Police had given notices to me and seized my mobile phone and passport for speaking about the Chitrapuri Colony Society Treasurer, Anumula Mahananda Reddy, who is alleged to be a relative of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.“

Further, the BRS leader questioned the lack of investigation into the alleged ₹3,000 crore scam in Chitrapuri. Krishank also claimed that Congress leaders were targeting BRS workers at the village level and demanded the government ensure the safety of BRS workers.

Mr. Krishank has made clear that he would fight the case against him, citing a Supreme Court (SC) ruling that prohibits the confiscation of phones without a judicial warrant.

